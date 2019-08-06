A Few Heavy Thunderstorms Possible This Evening and Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Storm Prediction Center says there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms mainly this evening and overnight in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. There is a chance of rain and thunder today during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the mid and upper 80s. This updated high temperature range is because of the cloud cover which will prevent a high of 90° today.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The Storm Prediction center has placed under a slight risk of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. This means a higher likelihood of severe weather with strong wind gusts and heavy rain as the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern.
Cooler and drier weather will return just in time for the weekend.
