A Few Heavy Thunderstorms Possible This Evening and Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Storm Prediction Center says there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms mainly this evening and overnight in the FOX19 NOW viewing area. There is a chance of rain and thunder today during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the mid and upper 80s. This updated high temperature range is because of the cloud cover which will prevent a high of 90° today.