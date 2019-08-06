WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to discuss Dayton mass shooting, gun violence, mental health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday morning to discuss the mass shooting that killed nine people early Sunday morning.
DeWine is also expected to announce his proposal addressing gun violence and mental health issues.
The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m.
The suspect, Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
Dayton Police Chief Robert Biehl said during a press conference Monday morning the gunman potentially had a maximum of 250 rounds in his possession at the time of the shooting if all of the magazines he had on him were at full capacity.
This includes the loose rounds found on the ground near the gunman and those in his backpack. 41 spent shell casings were found on the ground that came from the weapon he used.
Betts was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and ear protection, according to Biehl.
Biehl was also able to confirm that the shooter modified the firearm to have it function as a rifle.
The chief also said he can confirm at least 14 of the people injured, were injured by gunfire.
He said officials don’t have an exact number on the people injured due to the chaotic nature of the shooting. He said he’s being told 27 people are injured, but also 32 people.
Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said 37 total patients were treated at local hospitals. He said they suffered injuries ranging from gunshots, to injuries from being trampled, to lacerations from broken glass.
Payne says 11 victims are still hospitalized from their injuries.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
Biehl says they’re not close to determining a motive for the shooting due to the amount of evidence officials still need to comb through.
He says right now, officials are not seeing any evidence that would point to race being a motive in the shooting.
