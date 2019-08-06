Meet your local police at National Night Out Tuesday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Police departments nationwide are hosting National Night Out events Tuesday.
In the wake of our nation’s most recent tragedies, this event serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together, building relationships within the community and promoting safe neighborhoods.
Officers across the country will be hosting block parties, cookouts and other events later this afternoon, including here locally.
Middletown is pulling out all the stops with Team Fastrax, a Middletown-based skydiving team that will jump with the American flag, Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, Arrowhead Reptile Rescue animals and live music from the band Will Fluke.
Gold Star Chili also will be handing out 5,000 free coneys, and Cabela’s is bringing an inflatable archery coarse.
Careflight lands at 4:45 p.m., and Med Flight will touch down at 7 p.m.
Police hope the festivities, which run 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., will help them connect with residents who turn out for all the fun at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave.
There also will be demonstrations from Middletown Police Department’s canine unit and Special Response Team and inflatables.
Dayton’s National Night Out will hold extra special meaning this year.
Each year, Dayton police lead a “Neighborhood Tour Caravan” of law enforcement, fire personnel and city leaders. The caravan stops at various National Night Out community celebrations in neighborhoods across the city.
The tour ends each year in the Oregon District, which will undoubtedly bring heightened emotions this year for the community and first responders.
Just two days ago, a gunman opened fire outside Ned Pepper’s Bar on East Fifth Street, killing nine people and injuring 27 before Dayton police stopped him 30 seconds after he fired the first shots.
The caravan this year will begin at 5 p.m. at Residence Park on West Second Street at Elmhurt Road. From there, it will go to the VA Center, 4100 W. Third St.; The Glen, 611 St. Joseph St., Old North Dayton’s Stuart Patterson Park, 238 Baltimore St., and wind up in the Oregon District at Newcom Founders Park at Brown and Green streets.
Cincinnati police also are holding events at various locations throughout the city.
There will be free food, entertainment, games, coupons, giveaways, door prizes and miniature horses.
- District 1: Grant Park, 65 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine; YMCA, 1425 Linn St., West End; The Monastery, 1055 St. Paul Place, Mt. Adams. Events run 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- District 2: Owl’s Nest Park, 1984 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- District 3: Price Hill Rec Center, 959 Hawthorne Ave., Price Hill Rec Center. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- District 4: Roselawn Park, 2026 E. Seymour Ave. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- District 5: College Hill Presbyterian Church, 5742 Hamilton Ave. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Newport police and fire departments will gather with the community at the Target store on Pavilion Parkway 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be activities for the kids, equipment demos, free school supplies and a limited number of free back-to-school haircuts for students.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office will host their National Night Out Township Park in Batavia 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
