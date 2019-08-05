A Muggy Morning then a Hot and Humid Tuesday with a Few Thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature Monday was 91°. Today was the 22nd day this year to reach 90° of higher and Tuesday could be the 23rd. During an average warm season, based on official data back to 1870, the thermometer tops out at 90° or warmer 25 times. Tuesday will not be much different than today but it will be a bit more humid. Shower activity will be isolated again during afternoon and evening and if CVG receives rain early enough it is likely will stop the high temperature from reaching 90°. As more humid southerly winds dominate the weather look for a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into Friday morning. Another Canadian air mass arrives Friday afternoon. That means warm, less humid and comfortable weather for the weekend.