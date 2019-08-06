Springfield Twp police chase ends in arrest in Sycamore Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (FOX19) -A driver charged with fleeing police in Springfield Township Monday night is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning.
Derrick Marshall, 34, of Madisonville is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.
He faces several charges including failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, aggravated menacing, drug possession, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and driving under suspension.
Springfield Township police said they first encountered him Monday when they responded to a report of a person with a gun threatening multiple people in the 1100 block of Gracewind Court about 7:30 p.m.
As officers arrived, they said they observed the suspect fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The vehicle took off, leading police on a pursuit that ended with Marshall’s arrest near the intersection of Sycamore and Pine roads in Sycamore Township, according to a news release.
