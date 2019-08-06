Police investigating after woman found stabbed in Colerain

COLERAIN (FOX19) - Colerain police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed several times Monday morning.
The woman was found by a passerby, who called 911, near the 11000 block of East Miami River Road.
“There is a woman who is covered in blood. Screaming and crying somebody tried to kill her. And she is cut up real bad like it looks like. She is covered in blood," they said.
Police are now searching for a suspect.
“He cut her with a knife she said. She’s bleeding really bad. It’s hard to understand her," they said in the 911 call.
He asked the victim several questions trying to get answers on what happened to her. The victim did not seem to know who was responsible for stabbing her and leaving her.
“When did this happen hun? Last night she said,” the passerby said. ““Did it happen here? Did they drive you here? Yeah, she said. She said she doesn’t know who it was.”
The victim was taken to UC Medical Center and underwent surgery.
Her condition is not known at this time.
Police are still trying to determine exactly where the incident happened.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police.
