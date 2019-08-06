Police: Man shot, critically hurt at Oakley apartment complex

OAKLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said a man was shot and critically hurt at an Oakley apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Cardiff Avenue near Heritage at Oakley Square about 10:30 a.m.
They found a man in his 20s shot in the abdomen, said Captain Aaron Jones.
The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, he said.
Initially, the run was called in as an active shooter situation, but police quickly determined that was not the case once they arrived, Jones said.
The suspect took off in a black, 2009 four-door Lexus and sped away from the area immediately following the shooting.
It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting or why it occurred, Jones said.
The victim does not live in the apartment complex.
Since police do not have any information yet about the shooter, they are unsure if he or she is a resident, he said.
Everyone is safe in the area, he added, noting that several people who heard the gunfire called 911.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
