Sheriff: Madison Township dog put down after neighbor beat it with baseball bat

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The owner of a German shepherd was forced to euthanize the dog after it was beaten by a neighbor in Madison Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richard Jones reported Tuesday that the canine was beaten with a baseball bat by the owner’s neighbor — Charles Miller of Madison Township — after it ran loose into Miller’s yard on Elk Creek Road.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found the dog bleeding and without movement. The owner then took the dog to the emergency vet, where vets humanely euthanized because its severe injuries.
Miller was charged with cruelty to a companion animal, a misdemeanor.
“I don’t know how a person could beat a dog with a baseball and think it’s okay,” Jones said. “This is intolerable.”
