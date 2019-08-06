CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a chance of rain and thunder today during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with daytime highs around 90s degrees. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel warmer. Similar conditions are on the way tomorrow.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction center has placed under a slight risk of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. This means a higher likelihood of severe weather with strong wind gusts and heavy rain as the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern.
Cooler and drier weather will return just in time for the weekend.
