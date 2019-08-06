Officer Dale Woods, Sheriff Deputy Bill Brewer and others recognized at Purple Heart Community Day event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Several local servicemen were honored Monday at the Purple Heart Community Day event held at Fountain Square.
Chapters 156 and 3620 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart recognized and honored several combat wounded veterans including Colerain officer Dale Woods and Clermont County Sheriff Deputy Bill Brewer.
Keith Maupin, a family member of Staff Sgt. Matt Maupin, read the names of 79 local servicemen.
Veteran organizations including the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Korean War Veterans, the Vietnam War Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars were also there. Several of the organizations had their memorabilia on display.
