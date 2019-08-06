VIDEO: Ohio trooper saves toddler choking on chicken nugget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - ‘Protect and serve’ took on an urgent meaning when an Ohio State Patrol trooper rushed to save the life of a child on the side of the road.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say Sergeant Ty Skaggs was getting ready to leave the Delaware Post July 17 and head home for the day when he saw a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country pull to a stop in front of him.
The incident happened on U.S. 23 near mile marker 10.
Skaggs says he saw Tracy Cantrell pull a small child out of the van and start patting him on the back. She then started motioning for Skaggs’ assistance.
He says he immediately drove up to the van and requested a help from dispatch.
Skaggs says Cantrell’s two-and-a-half-year-old son Bryson was choking on a chicken nugget and fortunately, Skaggs had experiencing giving the Heimlich maneuver.
The trooper says he waited for the right moment to apply the maneuver and was able to quickly dislodge the chicken nugget, which flew out of Bryson’s mouth, and the boy was able to breathe again.
Officials say Skaggs gave Bryson a hug and reassured him he was going to be O.K. before returning him to his mother’s arms.
Sergeant Skaggs gave Bryson a ‘Hug-A-Bear’ and continued to reassure the boy and his mother they were going to be O.K.
Job well done, Sergeant Skaggs.
