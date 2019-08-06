Video: Woman drives erratically in Northside, crashes into building

NORTHSIDE (FOX19) - A woman was caught on camera driving erratically on Standford Drive Monday.
According to the video sent to FOX19 NOW by Tamera Hudson, the woman was swerving and almost hit other motor vehicles twice.
“Well, she almost hit me and so I didn’t think much about it. I’m just like, ‘oh this driver is driving crazy.’ I didn’t know if it was a man or woman at the time, said Hudson. "I thought that they may be drunk.”
The video shows the woman driving her blue sedan and drifting multiple times.
“She was going into the opposite lane - frequently and so I’m just like, ‘oh no she’s tripping,’” said Hudson.
The woman narrowly misses a motorcyclist and another driver.
“I called the police and I’m giving her license plate, like, this car is driving crazy on the road. So then, I’m like, ‘you know what? I’m about to pull up on her and tell her to pull over.’ I couldn’t catch her,” said Hudson.
The video shows the woman driving over into the opposite side of the road crashing into a sign and then to a building. The woman later backs out, but then stops.
That was when Hudson got out of her car and pulled the woman out.
“She said that she was tired she just got off work. She worked three jobs but I was not buying that because she instantly, she started looking real sick and she started getting paranoid and she was throwing up and she kept wanting to get back in her car to get something,” said Hudson.
The Cincinnati Police Department say one person was taken to the hospital, but did not confirm their identity.
It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor.
FOX19 NOW is not identifying the driver because no charges have been filed.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.