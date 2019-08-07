Candy store donates proceeds to Dayton victims’ fund

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Dayton company is donating all of the proceeds from sales in store and online Wednesday to a victims fund to help people affected by Sunday’s shooting.
Nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the city’s Oregon District.
The headquarters for Esther Price Candies is about five minutes away from where the shooting took place.
The company posted online Tuesday that they know their community is hurting and they want to help.
Peggy Weaver says it’s busier at Esther Price than the month of August should be.
“It’s huge for us to see all these people coming in, for the reason they are coming in for,” said Weaver, an accountant for Esther Price.
The fundraiser included all Esther Price stores from Dayton to Cincinnati.
Matt Mennett from Kettering walked into the candy store not knowing about the fundraiser. He bought a few extra bags of chocolate because of it.
Mennett says he knows it’s not much but he wanted to do his part. He remembers how he felt when he turned on the news Sunday.
“For the first time in I don’t know how long, I started to cry. Because you read about Las Vegas, Parkland, it’s too far removed. But when it happens a few miles from here, then it really hits home,” said Mennett.
“I’m excited to stock up and help the cause. Just a wonderful thing. #DaytonStrong, you know, we’re all pulling together. I’m thrilled to see all the cars in the parking lot. So thank you, thank you to everybody,” said Debbie Goss.
