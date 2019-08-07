Cheetah cub receiving special care at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A baby cheetah that was the lone survivor of a litter of three is receiving special care at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Kris and the other cubs were born on July 7 at the zoo’s cheetah breeding facility in Clermont County to first-time-mom Neena.
Cheetah moms do not receive enough stimulation from a single cub to produce an adequate milk supply, so the zoo’s expert neonate team stepped in - AND - Blakely, the retired Australian Shepherd, came to help.
“We can provide nutrition, medical care and some of the TLC that baby animals need, but Blakely can serve as a role model, companion and surrogate parent for them,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Head of Neonate Care Dawn Strasser said in a news release. “Blakely will teach the cub animal etiquette and handle some of the social responsibilities, like snuggling, playing and disciplining, that would typically be performed by a mother.”
Before retiring in 2017, when he was six years old, Blakely cared for several cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, bat-eared foxes, an aardvark, a warthog, sibling wallabies, and a litter of Malayan tiger cubs.
Kris will move from the Animal Health Center, where she is currently receiving round-the-clock care from neonate staff, CAP trainers, and Blakely, to the CAP facility in a month or two, zoo officials said.
Cheetahs are endangered, and their population worldwide has shrunk from about 100,000 in 1900 to an estimated 9,000 to 12,000.
