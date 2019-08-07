Coney Island ends Fall-O-Ween Festival

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Wednesday, Coney Island announced that its Fall-O-Ween Festival will not return for the 2019 season.
“After more than ten years of Fall-O-Ween, we feel it is time to refocus our efforts on our more successful events,” said Rob Schutter, president of Coney Island said in a news release. “We are grateful to all of our guests who have supported the event over the years.”
Officials at the park said to extend the summer season, they will open for a bonus weekend on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 with Sunlite Water Adventure and Rides and Attractions from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Coney Island is also holding its Fire Up the Night International Fireworks Competition on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Christmas Nights of Lights will begin on Nov. 8.
