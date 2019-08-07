Downtown’s Millennium Hotel to be sold to local developer

“3CDC is committed to being a partner with the Convention Center, CVB, City, and County, to address the urgent need for a first-class convention center hotel,” said Steve Leeper, President and CEO of 3CDC. “The Convention Center, and the tourism and hotel business it supports, has a significant impact on the Cincinnati region’s economy, and 3CDC believes the development of a new, upscale convention Center Hotel is essential to boost convention attendance and generate new revenue for the region.”