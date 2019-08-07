Newport Aquarium offering free admission for teachers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium wants to thank teachers by offering them free admission to the aquarium next week.
Teachers will get in free from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18.
Aquarium officials said teachers just need to show their current valid educator ID at the ticket window to receive the complimentary admission.
Family members and friends can receive $6 off adult admission and $4 off child admission.
For more information on Teacher Appreciation Days, visit their website.
