1 person shot in Lincoln heights, transported to hospital

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was shot Tuesday evening in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County sheriff.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of Adams Street around 7:35 p.m. for a report of a person shot, Sheriff Dave Daugherty said.
The victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect, who is said to have fled the scene in a white vehicle, is described as a male in his 30s, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Criminal investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will update it as more information becomes known.
