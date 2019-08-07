Police investigating after video shows group of teens attacking 12-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a video captured a group of teens attacking a 12-year-old in Winton Terrace on Saturday.
FOX19 NOW spoke to the 12-year-old’s father who said people could hear his son’s screams, but no one came to help him.
“There is a grown man’s voice. Telling these kids to pound my son. To beat him ... because they think he stole a phone. And he is telling them, ‘I don’t have your phone,’” Paris Hurry said.
Hurry said the four-minute video shows his son crying and wailing as female teenagers slap him and punch him repeatedly while he kept screaming asking them to stop.
He said he wants everyone involved prosecuted.
“I think the guy that did the recording should go to jail. I think them girls need some serious counseling and those girls parents should have to pay my son’s medical bills,” Hurry said.
Court records show the 12-year-old’s mother came to the home of one of the juveniles who is on video allegedly hitting her son and attacked them with a wooden board.
The girl’s mother told police her daughters arm was broken after the assault.
The mother of the teen girl hitting the 12-year-old told FOX19 NOW she talked to her daughter about how she handled the situation and what she did was wrong.
Police said the juveniles could be charged with assault.
The mother of the 12-year-old is now facing assault charges.
