Protests over Trump visit in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Protesters from both sides of the aisle gathered in Dayton for President Trump’s Wednesday morning visit.
Early Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton killing nine.
A large group of protestors gathered in the district Wednesday but the protests have remained peaceful.
The Dayton Police Department tweeted that the president will not make a stop in there.
Protesters also greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Miami Valley Hospital.
“We’ll be meeting with first responders, law enforcement and some of the victims and paying my respects and regards,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “It’s a terrific opportunity, really, to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement. The job they’ve done was incredible. Really incredible.”
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that the president said, “You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way.”
FOX19 NOW also spotted other protesters in downtown Dayton.
Many are urging the president to do something about guns and gun control.
President Donald Trump says that there is a “very strong” political appetite in Congress for bipartisan legislation that would address background checks or some restrictions for gun users.
The House passed legislation in February that would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those sold online or at gun shows. Another bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases. The bills have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Another bipartisan proposal is gaining momentum to create a federal grant program to encourage states to adopt “red flag” laws to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Trump told reporters as he left the White House Wednesday to visit Ohio and Texas, the scene of weekend mass shootings, that he has had “plenty of talks” with lawmakers. He claimed, “There’s a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks. And I think we can bring up background checks like we’ve never had before.”
