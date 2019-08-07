Reds sweep Angels, win third straight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tucker Barnhart homered twice in the same game for the first time in his Major League career and the Reds are inching closer to contention.
Barnhart homered in consecutive at bats -- first in the sixth inning and again in the eighth. Eugenio Suarez also hit his 30th home run of the season as the Reds erased a 3-0 first inning deficit.
Suarez leads the Major Leagues with 11 first inning home runs this season.
“It’s not easy, but I’m working hard,” said Suarez. “Now, I’ve got to keep going and try to break my numbers (from last season).”
The Reds are now within 5.5 games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
The Reds are within 6.5 games of the first place Cubs in the National League Central. The Reds host the Cubs for a four game series starting Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.