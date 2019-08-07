Shooting victim shows up at hospital, bullet-riddled van found in Millvale

Cincinnati police are investigating if the van riddle with bullets found on Millvale Court is linked to a shooting victim who showed up at the hospital early Wednesday. (Source: Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 7, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 8:20 AM

MILLVALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating to see if there a link between a shooting victim who showed up at a local hospital and a van riddled with bullets in Millvale.

The shooting victim arrived via private transport at University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Minutes later, officers said they found a van with several bullet holes on Millvale Court near Beekman Street in Millvale.

They recovered several shell casings.

Anyone with information about these offenses is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

