Shooting victim shows up at hospital, bullet-riddled van found in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating to see if there a link between a shooting victim who showed up at a local hospital and a van riddled with bullets in Millvale.
The shooting victim arrived via private transport at University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Minutes later, officers said they found a van with several bullet holes on Millvale Court near Beekman Street in Millvale.
They recovered several shell casings.
Anyone with information about these offenses is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.