Taco Salad Supreme
1-1/2 lb. hamburger, browned & drained
1 small onion, chopped
1 package taco seasoning (reserve 1 Tablespoon for dressing)
1- 15.5 oz. can red kidney beans, drained & rinsed
1 head iceberg lettuce, thickly shredded
2 cups pre-chopped cabbage, variety of cabbage (Dole makes these in kits)
1- 12 oz. cherry tomatoes, washed & cut in half & salted
1- 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, hand shredded
1 large bag of Doritos (9.75 oz), crushed
Dressing
1 cup Thousand Island dressing
½ cup French dressing
¼ cup sugar
1 Tablespoon taco seasoning
1 Tablespoon taco sauce
Brown hamburger and onion and drain. Add taco seasoning and cool. Mix together dressing ingredients, set aside. Mix all salad ingredients together, adding crushed chips last. Then pour dressing over the salad mixture and serve immediately. This salad will not keep overnight.
