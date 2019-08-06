CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
A cold front advancing from the northern Great Plains and western Great Lakes regions will plow into warm, humid air in the Ohio Valley and initiate thunderstorm development tomorrow afternoon.
The potential for strong to severe storms will last into the overnight. Heavy to severe storms are likely from time-to-time from after 3PM tomorrow until 5AM Friday.
Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern.
High pressure will from Canada will arrive Friday afternoon with lower humidity and cool mornings. Through the weekend warm afternoons will continue.
