Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today, it looks like our rain and thunderstorm chances will be during the morning hours. Most of these will be east of the Tri-State by the afternoon.
There is the SLIGHTEST chance rain and thunder later today. However, expect mostly sunny conditions and daytime highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain and thunder will move into our northernmost counties after 3PM. The potential for strong to severe storms will last into the overnight. Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern.
High pressure will build Friday afternoon. Cool and dry conditions will return just in time for the weekend.
