Video: Security footage shows Dayton gunman in bar

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) - Security video shows the Dayton mass shooter’s movements hours before he carried out his deadly rampage Sunday.
Connor Betts, 24, entered Blind Bob’s Bar with a woman who appears to be his sister Megan, and a third person — a friend identified as Charles Beard.
Video captured Betts inside the bar for more than an hour.
The vest and mask he wore during the shooting are not visible in the security footage from the bar.
Police say there is nothing to indicate that Betts’ sister or Beard were aware that he had weapons.
The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m.
Betts, wearing body armor, opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according Mayor Nan Whaley.
Dayton Police Chief Robert Biehl said the rifle held a 100 double-round drum magazine.
Biehl said during a press conference Monday morning the gunman potentially had a maximum of 250 rounds in his possession at the time of the shooting if all of the magazines he had on him were at full capacity.
He was also able to confirm that the shooter modified the firearm to have it function as a rifle.
The chief also said he can confirm at least 14 of the people injured, were injured by gunfire.
Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said 37 total patients were treated at local hospitals. He said they suffered injuries ranging from gunshots, to injuries from being trampled, to lacerations from broken glass.
Payne says 11 victims are still hospitalized from their injuries.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl showed the surveillance videos, captured from cameras on from nearby buildings, during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
He said officers stopped the gunman 30 seconds after he fired his first shots.
