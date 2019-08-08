Dayton mayor, Gov. DeWine holding joint press conference

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Gov. Mike DeWine are holding a joint press conference Thursday afternoon, city officials announced.
The joint conference comes a day after President Trump’s visit to Dayton where Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown urged him to do more to curb gun violence in the U.S., and two days after Gov. DeWine announced a proposal on guns and mental health issues.
Whaley said in a news conference of her own Tuesday that she is in favor of DeWine’s proposal on background checks and red-flag laws.
The two politicians have not announced what they plan to discuss at their 12:45 p.m.-scheduled meeting.
