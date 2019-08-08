Glenmary priest removed from ministry after allegations of inappropriate contact with teenage volunteers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Glenmary Home Missioners have removed a priest and recalled him to the society’s Cincinnati headquarters after allegations of inappropriate contact with two teenage volunteers.
Manager of Communications and Marketing John Stegman said Father David Glockner, 84, was removed on Tuesday.
Stegman said the alleged contact occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the volunteers, two minor women, were working on a construction project at Emmaus Farm in Lewis County, Ky.
Within 24 hours, Glenmary President Father Dan Dorsey recalled Father Glockner and reported the allegation to the Lewis County Sheriff’s office and to the Diocese of Covington, Glenmary Home Missioners said.
According to the Diocese of Covington, Father Glockner will be stationed at the Glenmary headquarters in Cincinnati while the matter is being investigated.
“I am grateful to Father Dorsey for his quick response to the allegations,” Bishop Foys with the Diocese of Covington said in a news release. “The diocese will offer any assistance needed during the investigation. The Diocese has reached out to a representative of the teens’ families to offer pastoral assistance. Along with Glenmary, the Diocese’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of those in its care."
Father Glockner had been serving at Holy Redeemer Church in Vanceburg, Ky. in the Diocese of Covington, since 2012.
Anyone with information concerning abuse by anyone ministering in the Diocese of Covington is encouraged to contact Margaret Schack, diocesan Safe Environment director at (859) 392-1500.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.