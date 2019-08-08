Homeowner acquitted of murder in Whitewater Township shooting

WHITEWATER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A jury acquitted a man of murder in connection with a shooting at his Whitewater Township home last December.
The shooting happened on Dec. 12 in the 5100 block of Hamilton Cleves Road.
Johnathan Heard, 38, called 911 and said he shot an intruder in the chest, according to a copy of the call.
Andrew Naegele, 26. was found in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
Initially, sheriff’s officials said they thought the shooting was random and the homeowner did not know the suspect.
However, upon further investigation, they said Heard told them he knew Naegele and described Naegele as his drug dealer who went to his home to collect money owed for methamphetamine.
Heard also told sheriff’s officials he knew Naegele was coming to his house to collect the money.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirms Heard was acquitted during his trial the week of Aug. 5.
