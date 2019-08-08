Lawmaker who blames shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,’ ‘open borders’ resists calls to resign, poses with U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren Davidson

CINCINNATI, Ohio FOX19) - The Ohio lawmaker whose social media post blaming mass shootings on “drag queen advocates," “homosexual marriage” and “open borders”led to calls for her resignation is resisting that and was photographed at a political event this week with two conservative congressmen.
State Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown, posed for a photo Tuesday night with U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson of Ohio.
She is standing in between them as they all smile. The photo was taken at an Ohio Women for Liberty fundraiser at the Kenwood Country Club in Madeira.
The picture was posted that night to her personal Facebook page, where FOX19 NOW saw it Wednesday and someone sent us a copy. We reached out to Keller for comment Wednesday afternoon.
We did not hear back. By Thursday morning, the photo no longer was visible on her Facebook page.
Jordan and Davidson did not comment on Keller’s Facebook post earlier this week when it ignited anger and gained national attention and media coverage.
Her Facebook post appeared on her personal page Sunday, hours after a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 in a mass shooting in Dayton’s nightlife district. It was also one day after another mass shooter gunned down 22 people and injured dozens of others in El Paso, Texas.
“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” her post reads. “Why not place the blame where it belongs?”
Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken urged Keller to resign, calling her post “shocking and utterly unjustifiable.”
So did Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, who said: “I think she just represents what is so disgusting about American politics today. And I commend the Ohio Republican Party for calling for her resignation.”
On Monday, Keller told the Cincinnati Enquirer in a statement: “Establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won. As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide.”
We reached out to Jordan and Davidson Wednesday for comment about Keller’s remarks in her post and posing for a picture with her two days later.
“Congressman Jordan thinks that Ms. Keller’s comments are unfortunate," responded Jordan’s spokesman, Ian Fury, in an email to FOX19 NOW. "The only one to blame for this horrific act is the disturbed criminal who committed it.”
Davidson told us Keller was one of about 200 people who attended the event, many of whom had their photos snapped with him and Jordan.
He said he did not agree with her remarks or “the tone she struck with them.”
We asked if he agreed with the Ohio GOP leader and others that Keller should resign.
“That’s for her voters to decide," responded Davidson, who represents a district that includes a portion of Keller’s in Butler County.
Later Wednesday, Davidson elaborated in a Facebook post that called Keller’s comments “inappropriate.”
“All across Ohio’s 8th District the people I meet with are overflowing with emotion for the victims of violence in Dayton and elsewhere. In that context, I have been asked numerous times about this weekend’s mass shootings. My remarks about the shootings are already public. However, given the ongoing dialog, I need to also address remarks made by State Representative Candice Keller,” he wrote.
“Her comments were inappropriate. It was a specific person, not a culture, who committed these horrific acts of violence. Too many people want to blame society, or a President, instead of the criminal. Moreover, I have spoken with many people who found her remarks antagonistic and very few people who found them representative of our District, of Butler County, or of western Ohio. As she is out talking with and listening to voters, I expect that she will hear similar sentiments expressed. I will continue to meet with constituents throughout August recess and look forward to their input on these and other important issues.”
