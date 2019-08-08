Milford’s outdoor refreshment area begins Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Milford is beginning their Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) on Friday.
In the DORA, you are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages from an approved cup, purchased from an approved permit holder in public.
The city released this list of rules:
- Drinks have to be in DORA cup--the cups can be purchased from one of the restaurants/bars for $1 and can be reused
- The boundaries of the DORA extend from Copper Blue to the Little Miami Brewing Company on Main Street AND By Golly’s on Lila Avenue, down Short Lila to the American Legion and down Water Street to the Little Miami Brewing Company
- You cannot take a drink into another bar/restaurant
- The hours of the DORA are Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight
- Signs will be posted at the boundaries of the DORA
“Please drink responsibly and bring a designated driver when visiting Milford’s establishments to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone,” city officials said.
