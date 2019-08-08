Motorcyclist critically hurt in Clermont County crash

UNION TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a Clermont County crash Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said they responded to the two-vehicle accident on Ohio 125 at Britton Boulevard in Union Township about 8:25 p.m.
The driver of a 2005 Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound on Ohio 125 and turning left onto Britton Boulevard failed to yield to an oncoming, eastbound 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on Ohio 125, they said.
The motorcycle struck the Pontiac, and both vehicles came to a rest in the road.
The motorcyclist, identified as Evert L. Byus Jr., 26, of New Richmond, wore a helmet but still sustained life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center.
The driver of the Pontiac, Mark A. Helbling, 54, of Cincinnati, wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
