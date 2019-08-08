Rep. Tim Ryan leading ‘caravan’ for gun control to Mitch McConnell in Louisville

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is headed to Louisville to once again ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get the Senate back to Washington to vote on gun control measures.
Ryan said two bills are on the senator’s desk that will make cities safer.
Ryan’s “caravan” started forming this morning in Youngstown and proceeded through Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati to end in Louisville.
“This isn’t about hunting. This isn’t about taking care of your family or protecting your home. This is some common sense stuff that can help us save lives in the future,” he said.
President Donald Trump said there is some room for compromise on gun control legislation.
“There’s a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite for back ground checks. I think both Republican and Democrat are getting close to a bill on doing something on background checks," he said.
To do it quickly, however, McConnell would have to order the Senate back from vacation to take a vote.
Ryan said his “caravan” will not include taking his protest to McConnell’s neighborhood.
“I think we should stay away from people’s houses. I’ve got young kids... I don’t want people outside my house. I understand the sentiment because people are getting killed, but I don’t think we should be invading people’s private lives like that," he said.
Ryan said he has about a hundred people in the caravan to Louisville but expects many more to join his group when he arrives for their rally at 7:30 p.m.
