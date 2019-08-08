Roebling bridge scheduled to reopen Friday morning to vehicles, pedestrians

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Good news for commuters! The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the John A. Roebling Bridge and walkways will reopen Friday to both vehicles and pedestrians.
The bridge and eastbound walkway were closed in mid-April as a safety precaution after sandstone fell on the road and the eastbound walkway.
Netting was installed as a temporary measure to safely reopen the bridge after several sandstone pieces broke away from the towers.
“Performing emergency work on the 152-year-old historic bridge requires a more extensive process than traditional bridge repairs due to preservation requirements,” Bob Yeager, District 6 Chief District Engineer said. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we did what was necessary to safely recommission this bridge for daily use.”
A restoration project addressing routine maintenance, including permanent repairs to the sandstone towers and pedestrian walkways, is currently in the design phase, with construction estimated to start in the spring of 2020.
