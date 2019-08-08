Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday Evening and Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Thunderstorm activity will fire up Thursday evening around the FOX19 NOW viewing area and isolated cells could be severe.
The main threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts. Hail could be large enough to cause damage in a few spots and flooding rains may be a problem.
By 1 a.m, the activity is diminishing and pushing to the south. Between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., Warren, Clinton and Highland Counties may see another round of isolated strong storms but most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will be dry for the Friday morning commute.
Friday afternoon from Owen County eastward to Mason and Lewis Counties, well south of metro Cincinnati, a few thunderstorms may re-fire but for most of us Friday will be dry and the humidity will drop.
From Friday afternoon through the weekend look for warm and nice weather with only moderate humidity.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.