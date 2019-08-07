THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front advancing from the northern Great Plains and western Great Lakes regions will plow into warm, humid air in the Ohio Valley and initiate thunderstorm development THU afternoon. Scattered heavy to severe storms are likely tomorrow from time-to-time from after 3PM until 5AM Friday. Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats. Localized flooding will also be a concern. The storms will come in two installments. This afternoon and evening storms will be driven by daytime heating and settle down by midnight. When the front enters the local area after midnight, a second round of storms will make it a noisy night and early morning in many areas.