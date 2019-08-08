CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
A cold front working through the region later today, overnight into Friday will set off showers and thunderstorm, some of which could be strong to severe.
The primary threats with this activity will be damaging winds and large hail, although heavy rain may also be an issue.
Expect afternoon high temps in the upper 80s.
Behind this front, somewhat cooler and drier air will settle in for Friday and Saturday.
We should see highs in the mid 80s both days.
By Sunday and Monday, we are back in the upper 80s with our next chance of rain arriving on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.