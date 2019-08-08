Trooper pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in fatal Clermont County crash

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide Thursday in connection with a fatal crash in Clermont County.
Jeremy Ault was traveling southbound on Ohio 222 in Batavia last January when he crossed the center line near the intersection of Diana Avenue and hit Anthony Bertram’s northbound Ford pickup head-on.
Bertram, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ault was en route to a call when he lost control of his cruiser in slick conditions.
Another count of vehicular manslaughter was dropped in the plea.
Ault will be sentenced on Sept. 20.
A spokesman for OSHP says Ault remains on occupational injury leave due to injuries he sustained in the crash.
