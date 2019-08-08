West End homicide suspect arrest near Columbus

Mareo Akins (Source: Franklin County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 8, 2019 at 10:29 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 10:29 AM

WEST END, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect in a West End homicide is under arrest in Columbus, Cincinnati police announced Thursday.

Mareo Akins was arrested near the city about 2 a.m., according to a news release.

He is held on a murder charge at the Franklin County Jail awaiting extradition.

Akins accused of gunning down Michael Douthit, 29, on July 8 at Amir Mini Market on Findlay Street.

Douthit was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

