2-year-old struck by truck in Carthage transported to hospital, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 2-year-old was struck by a truck after police say the toddler ran into the street in Carthage.
The incident happened around the 7800 block of Vine street and East Northbend Road.
The toddler was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the 2-year-old got away from an adult and then ran into the street. The driver of the truck tried to avoid the 2-year-old but couldn’t.
The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
