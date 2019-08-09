Court docs: Northside man indicted for having sex without telling victim he was HIV positive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Northside man was indicted Thursday on eleven counts of felonious assault, one for each time he knowingly had sex with a woman without telling her he tested positive for HIV, court documents say.
According to the indictment, Christopher Cummins, 46, began having sex with the victim in 2008.
Records from the Ohio Department of Health confirm Cummins was diagnosed with HIV in 2006.
The criminal complaint states he continued to have sex with the victim for more than 10 years without telling her he tested positive.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.