Man facing felony in beating of neighbor’s dog pleads not guilty

Middletown, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of beating a dog with a baseball bat so badly it had to be euthanized appeared in court on a felony charge Friday.
Charles Miller of Madison Township pleaded not guilty to one count of cruelty to a companion animal. He returns to court Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser intervened in the case to ensure Miller’s original misdemeanor charge was swiftly upgraded to a felony due to the seriousness of the crime.
Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this week Miller admitted to attacking the 9-month-old German shepherd named Ruger when it ran loose in his yard on Elk Creek Road.
Authorities believe Miller hit the dog in the head with the bat five to 10 times, Butler County Deputy Dog Warden Supervisor Kurt Merbs tells FOX19 NOW.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover Ruger’s medical bills and to spread awareness on animal cruelty.
In just two days this week, they’ve raised $5,475 toward their $6,000 goal.
“Our dog Ruger was attacked by our neighbor,” they wrote on the GoFundMe page.
"His chickens got loose and flew in our yard and the neighbor walked into our gate and beat our dog multiple times with a metal baseball bat. We rushed him the animal hospital, they counted 7 fractures.. we had to watch the doc suction blood out of his nose and mouth he was helpless .. we layed there on the vet floor for house hugging himrubbing him, trying to comfort our baby.. he was helpless ... he didn’t deserve to suffer... so we put him in puppy heaven ... it was so hard to make the decision.
“The doc told us it’s the worse she’s seen... this guy laughed about that he killed our dog. We are heartbroken and devastated , our first family dog .. he was more then a dog to us.. Our dog laid on the floor bleeding, helpless, couldn’t even move, this guy sat on his porch and laughed. We hate to ask for money, but his doctor bills are adding up, cremation services for ruger. We hope to get justice for Ruger.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.