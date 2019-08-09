Man facing felony in beating of neighbor’s dog pleads not guilty

"His chickens got loose and flew in our yard and the neighbor walked into our gate and beat our dog multiple times with a metal baseball bat. We rushed him the animal hospital, they counted 7 fractures.. we had to watch the doc suction blood out of his nose and mouth he was helpless .. we layed there on the vet floor for house hugging himrubbing him, trying to comfort our baby.. he was helpless ... he didn’t deserve to suffer... so we put him in puppy heaven ... it was so hard to make the decision.