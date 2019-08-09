El Salvador man indicted after being stopped on Ohio Turnpike while transporting undocumented immigrants

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A citizen of El Salvador was indicted in federal court after he was stopped on the Ohio Turnpike transporting undocumented immigrants.
Melvin Enriquez Rios faces seven counts of transportation of aliens not lawfully in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court records state that the 37-year-old, who was also in the United States illegally, was stopped by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on July 15 in Wood County.
Rios, who was driving a Toyota Sequoia with a Texas license plate, told investigators that he was being paid $100 for each person to drive the undocumented immigrants from Houston to Chicago and then to Maryland.
With the exception of Rios, none of the van’s occupants could speak English. They did not have their personal belongings with them, but their cellphones were stored together inside a bag in the front glove compartment.
“People who enter the U.S. illegally and end up working in places like Ohio are trafficked through the same criminal networks that move illegal narcotics, firearms and cash,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
The case is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
