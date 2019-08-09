Esther Price Candies raises $85K+ for Dayton victims’ fund

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Dayton candy company raised more than $85,000 Thursday that will be donated to a victims fund to help people affected by Sunday’s shooting.
The headquarters for Esther Price Candies is about 5 minutes away from the Oregon District where nine people were killed by a gunman.
Esther Price donated 100% of profits from online and in-store sales Thursday to The Dayton Foundation.
They raised raised $85,816.
In a post on Facebook, Esther Price said, “We are continuously impressed with the Dayton community’s ability to come together and support each other and are so proud to call this city our home.”
