Former employee settles lawsuit against Aftab Pureval

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lawsuit brought by a former employee of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval was dismissed Friday, according to the Finney Law Firm.
Brittney Heitman sued Pureval last year over a non-disclosure agreement she and several of her co-workers signed as a condition of receiving their severance when Pureval terminated their positions shortly after he took office in early 2017.
“I look forward to having my voice back, and being permitted to speak out about the political nature of my dismissal and to be able to share my opinions on Aftab Pureval and his management of the Officer of Clerk of Courts,” said Heitman.
In dismissing the lawsuit, Heitman has agreed to not seek any monetary judgment against Pureval or the County.
FOX19 NOW reported last week that a settlement appeared to be imminent.
The severances to 15 employees totaled $166,790, according to a resolution that was approved Aug. 1 by the Hamilton County Commission and cleared the way for the settlement to proceed.
The resolution officially approved the payments and indemnified the employees and Pureval, meaning they can’t be asked to repay the money provided the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice with no further cost and expense to Hamilton County.
