2 juveniles under arrest after police chase in stolen vehicle, crash

A police chase ended in a crash on Clovernook Avenue in Springfield Township early Friday, police say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 9, 2019 at 5:16 AM EDT - Updated August 9 at 5:16 AM

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two juveniles are under arrest after police say they led them on a chase that ended in a crash early Friday.

Police spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Cottonwood Drive, on Hempstead at Daly roads in Springfield Township and gave chase just before 3 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The vehicle crashed into a parked car at an apartment complex on Clovernook Avenue in Mt. Airy a short time later, Springfield Township police said.

The teens bailed from the vehicle and ran off. Police said they used a K-9 to track them to a relative’s apartment.

No injuries were reported.

