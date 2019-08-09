2 juveniles under arrest after police chase in stolen vehicle, crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Two juveniles are under arrest after police say they led them on a chase that ended in a crash early Friday.
Police spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Cottonwood Drive, on Hempstead at Daly roads in Springfield Township and gave chase just before 3 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The vehicle crashed into a parked car at an apartment complex on Clovernook Avenue in Mt. Airy a short time later, Springfield Township police said.
The teens bailed from the vehicle and ran off. Police said they used a K-9 to track them to a relative’s apartment.
No injuries were reported.
