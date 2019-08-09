Man charged with felony after stabbing, killing dog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was charged with a felony of animal cruelty for attacking and killing a dog on Sunday.
According to officials at the SPCA, William Markel Love stabbed his girlfriend’s dog after a dispute. The dog died shortly after authorities arrived to the scene.
“We at the Dog Warden’s office are outraged and saddened by this horrific atrocity. No companion animal should ever be treated at this level of inhumanity. On behalf of the citizens of Hamilton County, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, acts of shameful violence such as this. Our community neighbors expect that criminals should be held accountable for their depraved behavior," Hamilton County Dog Warden Brandon Corcoran said.
Love is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
His case went before a grand jury Friday morning and is pending until next week.
