Man charged with felony after stabbing, killing dog

“We at the Dog Warden’s office are outraged and saddened by this horrific atrocity. No companion animal should ever be treated at this level of inhumanity. On behalf of the citizens of Hamilton County, we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, acts of shameful violence such as this. Our community neighbors expect that criminals should be held accountable for their depraved behavior," Hamilton County Dog Warden Brandon Corcoran said.