Montgomery police chase ends with help from civilian

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - A police chase in Hamilton County came to a surprising end when a civilian stepped in to help officers.
However, though the anonymous person helped bring the chase to an end, Montgomery police say they’d rather not have that happen in the future.
Montgomery Patrol Officer Barger says he saw a vehicle going 64 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour speed limit zone — that’s nearly 40 miles over the speed limit.
Barger says he turned on his lights and siren and attempted to pull over the vehicle driven by Derek Jetter, but Jetter did not stop.
A chase ensued, including a few U-turns before coming to an unexpected stop when a blue SUV noticed Jetter’s vehicle behind him, stopped short of the intersection, and refused to let Jetter pass him.
Jetter was placed under arrest and charged with speeding, OVI, driving under suspension, and failure to comply with a police signal.
The anonymous helper reminded Officer Barger that not everyone would have done what he did to help.
Barger says although he is grateful for the man’s help, Montgomery police would prefer residents didn’t step in.
An email from the assistant chief reads:
“The Montgomery Police Department does not encourage or recommend citizens intervene on traffic stops. These situations can rapidly change and we do not want anyone to put themselves at unnecessary risk.”
Jetter was booked and later released from the Hamilton County Justice Center.
A police report states officers found marijuana in Jetter’s car and that he had a prior OVI conviction in Clermont County.
