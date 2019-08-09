New video shows Fifth Third Center gunman in the minutes before fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department released new surveillance video showing the gunman downtown before the fatal shootings at the Fifth Third Center.
Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire inside the bank’s national headquarters on Fountain Square on Sept. 6, killing a Fifth Third Bank employee and two contractors and wounding two others.
The new video shows him stopping in Panera Bread before continuing through Fountain Square and then across the Walnut Street walkway toward the federal courthouse. He turns around and comes back to the Fifth Third building.
The first shot was fired at 9:06 a.m. and stopped after police responded in three-and-a-half minutes.
Police say Perez fired a total of 35 rounds during the incident; the video shows the briefcase he was carrying with 250 rounds of extra ammunition.
A total of 11 rounds were fired from officers’ weapons including eight from a 9 mm handgun, two from a shotgun and one rifle round.
According to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Santa Perez was killed by shotgun wound to the head.
The victims were identified as Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.
It remains unclear why Santa Perez opened fire.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.