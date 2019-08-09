NKY police chase ends in crash, multiple injuries, suspect on run

ERLANGER, KY. (FOX19) - A manhunt is underway right now in Northern Kentucky after a police chase ended in a crash with multiple injuries, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
Four ambulances responded to the scene on Dixie Highway and Town Center Boulevard Friday morning and then took at least one person each to St. Elizabeth Edgewood, they said.
Erlanger police began pursuing a vehicle reported stolen after spotting it on Dixie Highway at Kenton Lands Road shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.
The vehicle sped off in a short pursuit that ended when it crashed into an embankment not even half a mile away on Dixie Highway at Town Center Boulevard, they said.
Police are searching the area for a suspect who fled on foot from the vehicle.
No officers were hurt, only the occupants of the fleeing vehicle that crashed, dispatchers said.
So far, all roads in the area remain open.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and online.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.